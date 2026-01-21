Listen to new song from AWOLNATION side project The Barbarians of California

"Bomb to a Knife Fight" single artwork. (Villains for Good/Two Twenty Five Music and Many Hats Distribution)

The Barbarians of California, AWOLNATION frontman Aaron Bruno's hardcore side project, has released a new song called "Bomb to a Knife Fight."

"'Bomb To A Knife Fight' was the first song we completed after finishing our first-ever tour with Deftones and IDLES," the Barbarians say. "You'd have to imagine that the perspective of playing live every night played a part in the creation of this song. Also, our love of old-school hip-hop may shine through a little on this one."

You can watch the "Bomb to a Knife Fight" video on YouTube.

"Bomb to a Knife Fight" follows 2025's two Barbarians singles, "Modern Fashion" and "PSEUDO INTELLECTUALS ARE HATING ON MY BAND!!! (pure power)." The band released their debut album, And Now I'm Just Gnashing My Teeth, in 2024.

You can catch The Barbarians of California live touring in 2026, including playing select dates opening for Guns N' Roses.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

