Listen to new song from AWOLNATION side project The Barbarians of California

"Modern Fashion" single artwork. Villains for Good/Two Twenty Five Music
By Josh Johnson

The Barbarians of California, AWOLNATION frontman Aaron Bruno's hardcore side project, have released a new song called "Modern Fashion."

"Hopefully, 'Modern Fashion' can become a metaphor for whatever you feel like wearing and for whatever music you feel like listening to...never having to explain yourself," Bruno says.

The video for "Modern Fashion" is available on YouTube.

"Modern Fashion" follows the debut Barbarians album, 2024's And Now I'm Just Gnashing My Teeth. The song arrives as the band is preparing to launch a tour opening for Deftones and Phantogram starting Friday in Vancouver.

The most recent AWOLNATION album is 2024's The Phantom Five.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

