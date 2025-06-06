Listen to new Slightly Stoopid single, 'Step into the Sun'

Slightly Stoopid has released a new single called "Step into the Sun."

"'Step into the Sun' takes you on a journey as the band reflects on life, love and the ones we share it with," says frontman Miles Doughty. "Through the energy of Sonic Ranch Studios we were able to capture the organic feel with the whole band jamming. Hope you feel the love!"

"Step into the Sun" is now available via digital outlets.

"Step into the Sun" is the first single off the Slightly Stoopid's next album, due out in 2026. The upcoming record will be the follow-up to 2018's Everyday Life, Everyday People.

Slightly Stoopid will launch a U.S. headlining tour June 12 in Pittsburgh.

