Listen to new Shinedown song, 'Killing Fields'

Shinedown has premiered a new song called "Killing Fields."

"'Killing Fields' is not a song that has one specific meaning," says frontman Brent Smith. "The subject matter in this song cannot be prioritized to one specific opinion. The audience is the BOSS, and they should have the freedom to interpret it the way they hear it, feel it, and experience it."

"What I will say is that the song is meant to push you, to inspire you to think for yourself, and ask questions," he continues. "We all know we are living in complicated times... The true question is, how will you respond."

You can watch the "Killing Fields" lyric video streaming now on YouTube.

"Killing Fields" follows the January singles "Dance, Kid, Dance" and "Three Six Five." The most recent Shinedown album is 2022's Planet Zero.

Shinedown will launch the summer leg of their U.S. tour Saturday in Boston. The bill also includes Bush and Morgan Wade.

