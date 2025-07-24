Listen to new Royel Otis song, 'say something'

ROYEL OTIS Disney/Randy Holmes (Randy Holmes/Disney)
By Josh Johnson

Royel Otis has premiered a new song called "say something," a track off the band's upcoming album, hickey.

"This is a song about unspoken words," the "Sofa King" duo shares.

You can watch the video for "say something" on YouTube.

Hickey, the sophomore Royel Otis album, is due out Aug. 22. It also includes the previously released songs "moody" and "car."

Royel Otis will perform at Lollapalooza on July 31. They'll launch a U.S. headlining tour in August.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!