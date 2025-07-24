Listen to new Royel Otis song, 'say something'

Royel Otis has premiered a new song called "say something," a track off the band's upcoming album, hickey.

"This is a song about unspoken words," the "Sofa King" duo shares.

You can watch the video for "say something" on YouTube.

Hickey, the sophomore Royel Otis album, is due out Aug. 22. It also includes the previously released songs "moody" and "car."

Royel Otis will perform at Lollapalooza on July 31. They'll launch a U.S. headlining tour in August.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.