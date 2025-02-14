Listen to new Rainbow Kitten Surprise song, 'Espionage'

Atlantic Records
By Josh Johnson

Rainbow Kitten Surprise has released a new song called "Espionage."

The song was originally written during the sessions for RKS' latest album, Love Hate Music Box, and was used as a walkout song during their 2024 tour.

"'Espionage' is a deep cut representative of our time and work with [producer] Daniel Tashian," says vocalist Ela Melo. "It was one of the tracks that helped start off the Love Hate Music Box recordings. I was so nauseous that I wrote it and sang it while laying on the floor the first time we recorded it. We decided to revisit it in October 2024 to show fans what we were up to. Hope you enjoy."

You can listen to "Espionage" now via digital outlets.

RKS will launch a U.S. tour in May.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

