Listen to new Puscifer song, "The Algorithm"

Puscifer has premiered a new song called "The Algorithm."

The track, which is available now via digital outlets, was recorded for the soundtrack to a comic book adaptation of the novel and film American Psycho. You can watch its accompanying video, which features artwork from the comic book, streaming on YouTube.

"The Algorithm" follows Puscifer's 2020 album, Existential Reckoning. They also put out a new song in March called "No Angel" for an EP celebrating frontman Maynard James Keenan's 60th birthday.

Keenan wrapped his 60th birthday Sessanta tour earlier in May. The bill included Puscifer, fellow MJK band A Perfect Circle and Primus.

