Listen to new Portugal. The Man song, 'V.I.S.'

Portugal. The Man has released a new song called "V.I.S."

The track, which is out now via digital outlets, was written after the "Feel It Still" outfit finished their latest album, Chris Black Changed My Life.

"We decided to write and record a song in one day, and it was 'V.I.S.,'" says frontman John Gourley.

Chris Black Changed My Life was released in 2023. It includes the singles "Summer of Luv" and "Dummy."

Portugal. The Man also put out a new song called "Glide" in collaboration with Swedish production outfit NEIKED in March.

