Listen to new music from Sublime with Rome, Judah & the Lion, Grouplove & Rainbow Kitten Surprise

New music has arrived from Sublime with Rome, Judah & the Lion, Grouplove and Rainbow Kitten Surprise.

Sublime with Rome has released a track called "Love Is Dangerous." It'll appear on the Sublime offshoot's final, self-titled album, due out May 10. Sublime with Rome will launch their final tour April 11, though no original Sublime members will be taking part.

Judah & the Lion have debuted "Floating in the Night," a cut off their upcoming album, The Process. The record is set to drop May 10.

Grouplove will release a deluxe edition of their 2023 album I Want It All Right Now on May 10. The expanded set includes six bonus tracks, one of which, a live rendition of the song "All" featuring Jake Clemons of The E Street Band, is out now.

Rainbow Kitten Surprise has premiered a collaboration with country star Kacey Musgraves. The track, called "Overtime," is off the upcoming RKS album Love Hate Music Box, arriving May 10.

("Floating in the Night" & "Overtime" videos contain uncensored profanity.)

