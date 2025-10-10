Listen to new music from Yellowcard, FINNEAS, Of Monsters and Men & Oliver Tree

Here are some of the new songs from the alternative world released on this New Music Friday:

Yellowcard's comeback album Better Days has arrived, marking the "Ocean Avenue" outfit's first full-length effort in nine years. Along with the lead single and title track, Better Days includes a collaboration with Avril Lavigne called "You Broke Me Too."

FINNEAS has released a song called "Palomino," recorded for the soundtrack to the second season of the Netflix series Nobody Wants This. The soundtrack, due out Oct. 23, also features Portugal. The Man, Role Model and Royel Otis.

Of Monsters and Men goes the distance with "Fruit Bat," an eight-minute track off the band's upcoming album, All Is Love and Pain in the Mouse Parade. The record, which also includes the single "Ordinary Creature," drops Oct. 17.

Oliver Tree returns with a new single called "Superhero," marking his first official release in two years. It's the lead single off his upcoming album, Love You Madly, Hate You Badly, due out in 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.