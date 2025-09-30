Listen to new music from New Found Glory & Bowling for Soup

New Found Glory 'Listen Up!' album artwork. (Pure Noise Records)
By Josh Johnson

It's a big day for fans of late '90s/early 2000s pop-punk.

New Found Glory has announced a new album called Listen Up!, due out Feb. 20, 2026. Listen Up! marks the first original record from the "My Friends Over You" outfit in nearly six years.

"The overall message/theme of this album is to encourage hope through hard times, while also looking at the world as somewhat of a fly on a wall: seeing people's fear, negativity, and stress about small things that only scratch the surface of what life will eventually – but bring in a hopeful way," NFG says. "We want to encourage hope that the hard times will bring growth and strength. So the music is super fun and anthemic and loose feeling. We're singing loud and proud about the scars and not in a pity party sort of way."

Listen Up! includes the previously released song "100%." A second cut, called "Laugh It Off," is out now.

Meanwhile, Bowling for Soup has premiered a new single called "Holding on to That Hate," marking their first original material since 2022.

"Spreading a message of moving on and positivity through their expert self depreciating lens mixed with Bowling for Soup's trademark charm and wit, 'Holding on to That Hate' is set to become a new favorite of Bowling for Soup fans old and new across the generations," a press release reads.

Bowling for Soup is also putting out a new live album, A Hangover You Definitely Deserve, on Oct. 24.

