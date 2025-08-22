Listen to new Matt Maeson song, 'Halfway to Whole'

'A Quiet and Harmless Living' album artwork. Atlantic Records; Credit: Matthew Daniel Siskin
By Josh Johnson

Matt Maeson has shared a new song called "Halfway to Whole," a track off his upcoming album, A Quiet and Harmless Living.

"'Halfway to Whole' is a song I wrote about a depressive state that I get to sometimes," Maeson says. "The older I get, the more I realize sometimes it's just unavoidable and what's important is understanding that it's temporary. The song is about all the things I think about in that state of mind. The hopelessness, the insecurities, the failures."

"It's a song that exemplifies how important it is for me to admit these thoughts when I have them and try to process them the best I can," the "Cringe" artist continues. "This song did a lot for me in that way and as always, I hope it can do as much for the listener."

A Quiet and Harmless Living, the follow-up to 2022's Never Had to Leave, is due out Sept. 12. It also includes the previously released songs "Everlasting" and "Downstairs."

Maeson will launch a U.S. tour in September.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

