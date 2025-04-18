Listen to new Lana Del Rey song, 'Bluebird'

Interscope Records
By Josh Johnson

Lana Del Rey has released a new song called "Bluebird."

The track marks the second fresh offering from the "Video Games" artist in as many weeks, following the April 11 premiere of "Henry, come on."

You can listen to "Bluebird" now via digital outlets.

Del Rey's most recent album is 2023's Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd. In 2024, she announced she'd be releasing a new album called The Right Person Will Stay in May 2025, though that doesn't appear to be happening anymore. According to Stereogum, Del Rey said in a since-deleted Instagram post, "You know it's not going to come on time, right? Should I even tell you that the name changed again?"

One thing Del Rey will definitely be doing is playing the Stagecoach country festival on April 25.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

