Listen to new Joyce Manor song, 'I Know Where Mark Chen Lives'

'I Used to Go to This Bar' album artwork. (Epitaph)
By Josh Johnson

Joyce Manor has premiered a new song called "I Know Where Mark Chen Lives," a track off the band's upcoming album, I Used to Go to This Bar.

The 110-second ripper is accompanied by a black-and-white video, which you can watch streaming now on YouTube.

I Used to Go to This Bar is due out Jan. 30. It also includes the single "All My Friends Are So Depressed," the first Joyce Manor song to appear on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart.

Joyce Manor will launch a U.S. tour alongside Militarie Gun in March.

