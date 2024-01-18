Listen to new The Jesus and Mary Chain song, "Chemical Animal"

Fuzz Club

By Josh Johnson

The Jesus and Mary Chain has released a new song called "Chemical Animal," a track off the band's upcoming album, Glasgow Eyes.

In a statement, vocalist/guitarist Jim Reid shares that "Chemical Animal" was inspired by "those dark days of chemical dependency."

"When you fall so deep into that hole that everything you do is by instinct," Reid explains. "The drugs are the driving force. The thing that gets you from a to b is whether you can score. It was a horrible way to live and I'm thankful I don't live that way any more. One effect is that it made me aware of how our brains, who we are, how we feel, and what we do, depend on our neural chemistry, a chemistry beyond our control. It's a biological curse we can't escape."

You can listen to "Chemical Animal" now via digital outlets.

Glasgow Eyes, the first JAMC album in seven years, arrives March 8. It also includes the previously released single "jamcod."

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

