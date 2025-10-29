Listen to new Inhaler song, 'Hole in the Ground'

Inhaler has premiered a new song called "Hole in the Ground."

"To us, 'Hole in the Ground' is a song that was born out of our stream of consciousness," says frontman Eli Hewson, who you may also know as the son of U2's Bono. "Some time away from writing allowed us to go into the studio with a sort of blank slate which felt inspiring."

"It can be hard to talk about the meaning of your own songs sometimes but we see it as something fragile growing amongst a wreckage," Hewson continues. "Or that last blurry memory you have of a person. It's sort of a meditation on hope and keeping yourself awake to life."

"Hole in the Ground" follows Inhaler's February album, Open Wide, which includes the single "Your House."

