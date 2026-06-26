Listen to new Good Neighbours song, 'Superstar'

Good Neighbours have released a new single called "Superstar."

"'Superstar' feels like the start of something new for us — the first glimpse of a rawer, more energetic sound," the "Home" outfit says in a statement. "It's a shameless admission of catching feelings for someone you've only just met and instantly being all in. No pretending to play it cool, just embracing the excitement and chaos of it all, and being completely fine with losing your composure."

You can watch the "Superstar" lyric video streaming now on YouTube.

"Superstar" follows Good Neighbours' full-length debut album, Blue Sky Mentality, which was released in 2025.

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