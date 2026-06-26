Listen to new Good Neighbours song, 'Superstar'

"Superstar" single artwork. (Capitol Records)
By Josh Johnson

Good Neighbours have released a new single called "Superstar."

"'Superstar' feels like the start of something new for us — the first glimpse of a rawer, more energetic sound," the "Home" outfit says in a statement. "It's a shameless admission of catching feelings for someone you've only just met and instantly being all in. No pretending to play it cool, just embracing the excitement and chaos of it all, and being completely fine with losing your composure."

You can watch the "Superstar" lyric video streaming now on YouTube.

"Superstar" follows Good Neighbours' full-length debut album, Blue Sky Mentality, which was released in 2025.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    All In For All Children Podcast

    CMG Tampa Bay presents the All In For All Children Podcast, highlighting the incredible individuals at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and the families whose lives have been touched by their dedication and care.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!