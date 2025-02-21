Listen to new Fontaines D.C. song, 'It's Amazing to Be Young'

Fontaines D.C. has premiered a new song called "It's Amazing to Be Young."

The track was inspired by the birth of guitarist Carlos O'Connell's new baby.

"The feeling of hope a child can give is profound and moving, especially for young men like us," says bassist Conor Deegan III. "That sense of wanting to create a world for them to grow up in happily. It's a feeling that fights against the cynicism that can often overtake us in the modern world."

"We wanted to declare which side we were on - it really is amazing to be young," Deegan continues. "We are still free, and want to make that feeling spread. We want to protect it for the others around us, and maybe in doing that, can also help protect it for ourselves."

You can listen to "It's Amazing to Be Young" now via digital outlets. Its accompanying video, which concludes a trilogy alongside the previously released "Here's the Thing" and "In the Modern World" videos, is streaming now on YouTube.

"It's Amazing to Be Young" follows Fontaines D.C.'s 2024 album, Romance, which includes the single "Starburster."

Fontaines D.C. will launch a U.S. tour in April.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

