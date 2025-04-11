Listen to new dance remix of Band of Horses' 'The Funeral'

Band of Horses' song "The Funeral" gets the dance music treatment in a new remix by the DJ and producer Gryffin.

“We’re honored that 'The Funeral' could be a source of inspiration for Gryffin," Band of Horses says. "It's exciting to see the track take on a new life and reach new ears in a fresh and unexpected way."

"Gryffin's incredibly talented and we're thankful he’s brought his own perspective to a song that's meant so much to us," the band adds. "It's nice. Thanks for the fresh coat of paint, Gryffin!"

You can listen to the remix now.

The original "The Funeral" appeared on Band of Horses' 2006 debut album, Everything All the Time. The group's most recent record is 2022's Things Are Great.

