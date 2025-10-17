Listen to new Cannons single, 'All I Need'

"All I Need" single artwork. (Columbia Records)
By Josh Johnson

If all you need is new Cannons music, then you're in luck.

The "Fire for You" outfit has dropped a song called "All I Need." It marks the band's first fresh material since their 2023 album, Heartbeat Highway, which spawned the single "Loving You."

"[Guitarist] Ryan [Clapham] reworked the sketch with a darker, shinier edge, somewhere between Air and Pink Floyd, and I found melodies that leaned into that weight, giving the chorus a Radiohead-like pull," vocalist Michelle Joy says of recording "All I Need." "I recorded my first take one night in complete darkness during a power outage; its raw imperfection unlocked some sort of magic in the song. From there, the track began to take on its own life."

Cannons plan to release more new music in 2026.

