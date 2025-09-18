Listen to new All-American Rejects song, 'Search Party!'

The All-American Rejects have released a new song called "Search Party!"

The track's lyric video is now on YouTube. An official video, described as a "live-action mashup of [video games] Grand Theft Auto and Resident Evil," will premiere on MTV Sept. 24.

"Search Party!" marks the third new song from AAR of 2025, following the singles "Sandbox" and "Easy Come, Easy Go." The "Gives You Hell" outfit is planning to release a new album, their first since 2012's Kids in the Street, in February 2026.

The All-American Rejects are playing the upcoming Shaky Knees and Aftershock festivals, and are touring with the Jonas Brothers throughout the fall.

