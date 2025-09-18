Listen to new All-American Rejects song, 'Search Party!'

"Search Party!" single artwork. (Slick Shoes)
By Josh Johnson

The All-American Rejects have released a new song called "Search Party!"

The track's lyric video is now on YouTube. An official video, described as a "live-action mashup of [video games] Grand Theft Auto and Resident Evil," will premiere on MTV Sept. 24.

"Search Party!" marks the third new song from AAR of 2025, following the singles "Sandbox" and "Easy Come, Easy Go." The "Gives You Hell" outfit is planning to release a new album, their first since 2012's Kids in the Street, in February 2026.

The All-American Rejects are playing the upcoming Shaky Knees and Aftershock festivals, and are touring with the Jonas Brothers throughout the fall.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!