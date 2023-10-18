Listen to Modest Mouse's Isaac Brock guest on new song from former The Cure & Siouxsie drummers

Modest Mouse's Isaac Brock is featured on a new song recorded with Lol Tolhurst and Peter "Budgie" Clarke, former drummers for The Cure and Siouxsie and the Banshees, respectively.

The track called "We Got to Move" will be included on Tolhurst and Budgie's upcoming collaborative album with producer Jacknife Lee, Los Angeles.

You can listen to "We Got to Move" now via digital outlets. Its accompanying video, featuring Brock, Tolhurst, Budgie and ex-Saturday Night Live cast member Fred Armisen, is streaming now on YouTube.

Los Angeles is due out November 3. It also includes collaborations with U2's The Edge and LCD Soundsystem's James Murphy.

