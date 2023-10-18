Listen to Modest Mouse's Isaac Brock guest on new song from former The Cure & Siouxsie drummers

[PIAS]

By Josh Johnson

Modest Mouse's Isaac Brock is featured on a new song recorded with Lol Tolhurst and Peter "Budgie" Clarke, former drummers for The Cure and Siouxsie and the Banshees, respectively.

The track called "We Got to Move" will be included on Tolhurst and Budgie's upcoming collaborative album with producer Jacknife Lee, Los Angeles.

You can listen to "We Got to Move" now via digital outlets. Its accompanying video, featuring Brock, Tolhurst, Budgie and ex-Saturday Night Live cast member Fred Armisen, is streaming now on YouTube.

Los Angeles is due out November 3. It also includes collaborations with U2's The Edge and LCD Soundsystem's James Murphy.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!