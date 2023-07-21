Listen to The Maine cover Taylor Swift's "Cruel Summer"

By Josh Johnson

The Maine is in their covering Taylor Swift era.

The "Loved You a Little" outfit has put a spin on the pop superstar's song "Cruel Summer." You can listen to it now via digital outlets.

"Cruel Summer" originally appeared on Swift's 2019 album, Lover, but wasn't released as a single until this year, as it has become a staple of her record-breaking Eras Tour.

The Maine, meanwhile, is preparing to release a new, self-titled album on August 1. It includes the previously released songs "how to exit a room" and "blame."

