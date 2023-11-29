Listen to The Lumineers' "fa-la-la-la-la"-less "Deck the Halls" cover

The Lumineers have shared a cover of the holiday classic "Deck the Halls."

While the "Ho Hey" outfit stays true to the original's imagery of boughs of holly and yuletide treasure, they ax the famed "fa-la-la-la-la" parts, giving the song more of melancholy feeling.

You can listen to The Lumineers' "fa-la-la-la-la"-less "Deck the Halls" now via digital outlets. Proceeds will benefit the organization Backline, which provides mental health resources to musical industry professionals and their families.

The Lumineers have covered many holiday songs over the years, including "Blue Christmas," "Silent Night" and Willie Nelson's "Pretty Paper."

