Listen to The Lemonheads' first new songs in nearly 20 years

As promised, The Lemonheads have delivered new music.
The group, which recently announced their first new album in nearly 20 years, has dropped not one but two new songs: "Deep End" and "Sad Cinderella." The latter song is a cover of a tune by iconic Texas singer/songwriter Townes Van Zandt.
"Deep End" also has an official video, which was filmed in São Paulo, Brazil. During the entirety of the black-and-white clip, frontman Evan Dando continually walks down a sidewalk, while various people and objects pass him by. Occasionally he joins the rest of the band in playing guitar on the song.
"It's never been so painless making a video," says Dando. "Everyone working was really great. The endless sidewalk goes really well with the song."
"Deep End" features guitar from Dinosaur Jr.'s J Mascis — he appears on a TV screen in the video — and backing vocals from Juliana Hatfield. As for "Sad Cinderella," it features vocals from Nashville folk-pop artist Erin Rae.
The Lemonheads' comeback album, Love Chant, will be out in the fall. The band will start a world tour in Australia and New Zealand in May, which will celebrate the anniversaries of their two classic '90s albums: It's a Shame About Ray and Come On Feel The Lemonheads. North American dates will be announced soon.
