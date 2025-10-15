Listen to latest song from Mike Patton's AVTT/PTTN project with The Avett Brothers

AVTT/PTTN, Faith No More frontman Mike Patton's collaborative project with folk band The Avett Brothers, has shared a new song called "Heaven's Breath."

Patton describes "Heaven's Breath" as a "bit heavier taste" of the upcoming self-titled debut AVTT/PTTN album. It marks the second track to be released from the record, following the lead single "Eternal Love."

The album AVTT/PTTN is due out Nov. 14.

Patton will hit the road with one of his many other bands, Mr. Bungle, in January for a Latin America tour with Avenged Sevenfold. Faith No More, meanwhile, remains inactive.

