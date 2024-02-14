Listen to Lana Del Rey cover "Blue Skies" for ﻿'The New Look﻿' soundtrack

Lana Del Rey has released a cover of the standard "Blue Skies," originally written by Irving Berlin in 1926.

The recording is featured on the soundtrack for the new Apple TV+ series The New Look. As previously reported, the compilation was produced by Jack Antonoff and features modern artists putting their spin on "popular early to mid-20th century songs."

You can listen to Del Rey's "Blue Skies" cover now via digital outlets. Other released The New Look soundtrack cuts include Florence + the Machine performing "White Cliffs of Dover" and The 1975's version of "Now Is The Hour."

The New Look follows the Paris fashion scene around the time of World War II, and stars Ben Mendelsohn and Juliette Binoche as famed designers Christian Dior and Coco Chanel, respectively. The first three episodes are out now; subsequent episodes will air Wednesdays through April 3.

