Listen to Lana Del Rey cover "Blue Skies" for ﻿'The New Look﻿' soundtrack

Polydor Records/Interscope Records

By Josh Johnson

Lana Del Rey has released a cover of the standard "Blue Skies," originally written by Irving Berlin in 1926.

The recording is featured on the soundtrack for the new Apple TV+ series The New Look. As previously reported, the compilation was produced by Jack Antonoff and features modern artists putting their spin on "popular early to mid-20th century songs."

You can listen to Del Rey's "Blue Skies" cover now via digital outlets. Other released The New Look soundtrack cuts include Florence + the Machine performing "White Cliffs of Dover" and The 1975's version of "Now Is The Hour."

The New Look follows the Paris fashion scene around the time of World War II, and stars Ben Mendelsohn and Juliette Binoche as famed designers Christian Dior and Coco Chanel, respectively. The first three episodes are out now; subsequent episodes will air Wednesdays through April 3.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!