Listen to Julian Casablancas & The 1975 on Charli XCX's ﻿'Brat' ﻿remix album

By Josh Johnson

Charli XCX's Brat remix album is here, along with contributions from Julian Casablancas and The 1975.

The Strokes frontman contributes to a reworked version of the song "Mean girls," while Matty Healy and company hop on an updated recording of "I might say something stupid."

The album, titled Brat and it's completely different but also still brat, is out now via digital outlets. It also features Billie Eilish and Lorde on the previously released remixes of "Guess" and "Girl, so confusing," respectively.

