Listen to Jonny Greenwood's Pretenders collaboration

Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood contributes to a new song from Pretenders called "I Think About You Daily."

The track features a string section arranged and conducted by Greenwood.

"I met Jonny a couple of times and we're obviously big fans of him because he's done some incredible music over the years," says Pretenders frontwoman Chrissie Hynde. "I saw him at the Phantom Thread premiere where the film was running on screen with a live orchestra playing. And we spoke afterward and he expressed an interest in doing something one day."



"I was thrilled and very surprised," Hynde continues. "So when we had the idea of getting strings on 'I Think About You Daily,' he was first choice. Legend!"

You can listen to "I Think About You Daily" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

"I Think About You Daily" appears on the upcoming Pretenders album Relentless, due out September 15.

Greenwood, meanwhile, is gearing up to launch a U.S. tour with The Smile, his Radiohead offshoot band with Thom Yorke. He's also just released a new album in collaboration with Israeli musician Dudu Tassa.

