Listen to The Hives cover Blue Swede's "Hooked on a Feeling"

The Hives Perform At The 3Olympia Theatre Dublin Kieran Frost/Redferns (Kieran Frost/Redferns)

By Josh Johnson

As previously teased, The Hives have released a cover of the Blue Swede song "Hooked on a Feeling" aka the "ooga chaka" song from the Guardians of the Galaxy and Reservoir Dogs soundtracks.

The "Hate to Say I Told You So" outfit's version keeps the structure of the original "ooga chakas" included, but brings the tempo way up.

"The original is very neat, polished and well presented so the song didn't need more of that," The Hives said. "It seemed to want us to show it some tough love and as little respect as possible really."

"Hooked on a Feeling" was written by Mark James. Blue Swede's version hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1974.

You can listen to The Hives' cover now via the Spotify Singles series. It follows The Hives' 2023 album, The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons, which marked their first record in over 10 years.

