Listen to Hayley Williams sing on new Jay Som song, 'Past Lives'

Paramore's Hayley Williams is featured on a new song called "Past Lives" by Jay Som, the moniker of indie artist and boygenius touring member Melina Duterte.

"To say this was a dream come true would be an understatement," Duterte says. "Hayley is an incredibly kind person, a true collaborative spirit. I know I'm not alone when I say we're all so lucky to witness her talent and live in the same timeline as her."

"Past Lives" will appear on the upcoming Jay Som album, Belong, due out Oct. 10. The record also includes the previously released song "Float," which features Jim Adkins of Jimmy Eat World.

Williams released a new solo album, Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party, in August.

