Listen to The Gaslight Anthem cover Billie Eilish's "ocean eyes"

The Gaslight Anthem has released a cover of Billie Eilish's "ocean eyes."

The recording appears on the band's new EP, History Books -- Short Stories, a companion to their latest album, 2023's History Books.

"We had an idea after we finished recording the album to record some acoustic versions of [the songs] 'History Books' and 'Positive Charge,'" says frontman Brian Fallon. "Then at the same time, I had been listening to this Billie Eilish song my daughter showed me on the way to school one morning called 'ocean eyes' and I thought, 'Hey that would be a great song for The Gaslight Anthem to cover.' I really enjoyed diving into this song and now I am a Billie Eilish fan."

You can listen to the "ocean eyes" cover and History Books -- Short Stories via digital outlets. The set also includes a new recording of the live favorite "Blue Jeans & White T-Shirts."

The Gaslight Anthem will launch a U.S. tour in continued support of History Books in July.

