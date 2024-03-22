Listen to The Gaslight Anthem cover Billie Eilish's "ocean eyes"

Rich Mahogany Recordings/Thirty Tigers

By Josh Johnson

The Gaslight Anthem has released a cover of Billie Eilish's "ocean eyes."

The recording appears on the band's new EP, History Books -- Short Stories, a companion to their latest album, 2023's History Books.

"We had an idea after we finished recording the album to record some acoustic versions of [the songs] 'History Books' and 'Positive Charge,'" says frontman Brian Fallon. "Then at the same time, I had been listening to this Billie Eilish song my daughter showed me on the way to school one morning called 'ocean eyes' and I thought, 'Hey that would be a great song for The Gaslight Anthem to cover.' I really enjoyed diving into this song and now I am a Billie Eilish fan."

You can listen to the "ocean eyes" cover and History Books -- Short Stories via digital outlets. The set also includes a new recording of the live favorite "Blue Jeans & White T-Shirts."

The Gaslight Anthem will launch a U.S. tour in continued support of History Books in July.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!