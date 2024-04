Florence + the Machine guests on a song off of Taylor Swift's new album, The Tortured Poets Department.

The track is called "Florida!!!" and finds Florence Welch duetting with the pop superstar as they sing, "Florida is one hell of a drug."

The Tortured Poets Department, a surprise double album, is out now.

The most recent Florence + the Machine album is 2022's Dance Fever.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

