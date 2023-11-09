Listen to drumless edition of Daft Punk's "Motherboard"

Columbia Records

By Josh Johnson

A drumless edition of the Daft Punk song "Motherboard" has been released.

The updated recording is included on the upcoming album Random Access Memories (Drumless Edition), which, as the title suggests, strips away all the percussion from the now-defunct duo's 2013 opus.

You can listen to "Motherboard (Drumless Edition)" now via digital outlets.

Random Access Memories (Drumless Edition) will be released on November 17. It follows the 10th anniversary RAM reissue, which dropped in May.

Daft Punk broke up in 2021. Despite rumors, they will not be reuniting for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

