Listen to Bush's new version of "1000 Years" featuring Evanescence's Amy Lee

BMG

By Josh Johnson

Bush has released a new version of the band's song "1000 Years" featuring Evanescence's Amy Lee.

As frontman Gavin Rossdale tells Consequence, which premiered the joint recording, the collaboration came together after he asked Lee about singing "1000 Years" with Bush at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium earlier this year.

"She has one my favorite voices ever and so to have her on this track is a mind blower," Rossdale says of Lee. "She is pure class."

The duet version of "1000 Years" appears on the upcoming deluxe version of Bush's The Art of Survival album, due out this Friday, June 9. The original record, which spawned the single "More Than Machines," dropped last October.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Circle K Performance Theatre!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!