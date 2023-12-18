Listen to boygenius cover Shania Twain's "You're Still the One"

ABC/Randy Holmes

By Josh Johnson

Boygenius has shared a cover of the Shania Twain song "You're Still the One."

The trio recorded their rendition of the '90s country pop hit, which you may also recall as the one that starts with "Looks like we made it," during an appearance on BBC Radio 1.

You can watch the performance streaming now on YouTube.

In addition to their take on Shania, boygenius recently released a cover of "The Parting Glass" in honor of the late Sinéad O'Connor.

Boygenius' busy 2023 also included the release of their debut album, the record, which is nominated in multiple categories for the 2024 Grammys, including Album of the Year.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!