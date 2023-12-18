Listen to boygenius cover Shania Twain's "You're Still the One"

Boygenius has shared a cover of the Shania Twain song "You're Still the One."

The trio recorded their rendition of the '90s country pop hit, which you may also recall as the one that starts with "Looks like we made it," during an appearance on BBC Radio 1.

You can watch the performance streaming now on YouTube.

In addition to their take on Shania, boygenius recently released a cover of "The Parting Glass" in honor of the late Sinéad O'Connor.

Boygenius' busy 2023 also included the release of their debut album, the record, which is nominated in multiple categories for the 2024 Grammys, including Album of the Year.

