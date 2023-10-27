Listen to bonus tracks off blink-182's digital deluxe 'ONE MORE TIME...' album

By Josh Johnson

blink-182 has given a wide release to the digital deluxe edition of their new album ONE MORE TIME..., which was previously exclusively available via the band's web store.

The expanded set includes two bonus tracks — "SEE YOU" and "CUT ME OFF" — which you can listen to now via the digital outlet of your choosing.

The original ONE MORE TIME... dropped on October 20. It marks the first blink album to feature the classic lineup of Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker in over 10 years.

blink-182 will launch a U.S. tour in support of ONE MORE TIME... in June.

("SEE YOU" video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

