Listen to The Black Keys' cover of "I Forgot to Be Your Lover"

Nonesuch/Warner Records

By Josh Johnson

The Black Keys have shared their cover of the soul classic "I Forgot to Be Your Lover."

The track was originally recorded in the '60s by William Bell. It was later covered in the '80s by Billy Idol as "To Be a Lover."

You can listen to The Black Keys' version now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying lyric video streaming now on YouTube.

"I Forgot to Be Your Lover" will appear on the upcoming Black Keys album, Ohio Players, the follow-up to 2022's Dropout Boogie. Ohio Players is due out April 5 and also includes the lead single "Beautiful People (Stay High)."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

