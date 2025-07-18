Listen to The Black Keys' latest '﻿No Rain, No Flowers﻿' song 'On Repeat'

Easy Eye Sound/Warner Records
By Josh Johnson

The Black Keys have shared a new song called "On Repeat," a track off the band's upcoming album, No Rain, No Flowers.

"On Repeat" marks the fifth song to be released from No Rain, No Flowers, following "The Night Before," "Babygirl," "Man on a Mission" and the title track. "The Night Before," the album's lead single, hit #1 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart.

No Rain, No Flowers arrives in full on Aug. 8. It's the follow-up to 2024's Ohio Players.

The Black Keys will resume their U.S. tour in August.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!