Listen to beabadoobee's "It's Only a Paper Moon" recording for '﻿The New Look' ﻿soundtrack

beabadoobee has shared her version of the standard "It's Only a Paper Moon," recorded for the Apple TV+ series The New Look.

As previously reported, the show's Jack Antonoff-produced soundtrack features modern artists putting their spin on "popular early to mid-20th century songs." "It's Only a Paper Moon," for example, was originally published in the 1930s and has been performed by singers including Nat King Cole and Ella Fitzgerald.

You can listen to beabadoobee's version now via digital outlets. The soundtrack, which also features Lana Del Rey, Florence + the Machine, The 1975 and Bleachers, is due out April 3.

The New Look follows the Paris fashion scene around the time of World War II. It stars Ben Mendelsohn and Juliette Binoche as famed designers Christian Dior and Coco Chanel, respectively.

