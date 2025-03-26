Listen to AiC's William DuVall sing on new Dropsonic song, 'Honeytrap'

Alice In Chains, Breaking Benjamin & Bush In Concert - Charlotte, NC
By Josh Johnson

Alice in Chains vocalist William DuVall sings on a new track from the band Dropsonic called "Honeytrap."

The song will appear on Dropsonic's upcoming self-titled album, which was co-produced by DuVall.

"Simply one of the best rock bands to come out of America in the last thirty years," DuVall says of Dropsonic.

The record drops May 16, and you can listen to "Honeytrap" now on YouTube.

Alice in Chains' most recent album is 2018's Rainier Fog. The group will be playing a run of U.S. headlining and festival shows in May ahead of performing at the massive Black Sabbath reunion/farewell concert in July.

