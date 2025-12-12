Listen to acoustic version of Yungblud's 'Zombie'

YUNGBLUD Yungblud on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' (Disney/Randy Holmes) (Randy Holmes/Disney)
By Josh Johnson

Yungblud has premiered an acoustic version of his song "Zombie."

"The song was written initially about my grandmother going through serious injury and trauma, leading her to become a different person to who she was before," Yungblud says. "It's about the feeling of deterioration and ugliness; shutting out the world and the people we love out of the fear of becoming a burden or an embarrassment."

You can listen to the acoustic "Zombie" out now on digital outlets and watch its accompanying video on YouTube.

The original "Zombie" appears on Yungblud's new album, Idols, and soundtracks a video starring Florence Pugh.

In between releasing Idols, Yungblud had a busy year performing at the Back to the Beginning concert and later at the MTV Video Music Awards with Aerosmith's Steven Tyler and Joe Perry in honor of the late Ozzy Osbourne. Yungblud and Aerosmith also released a collaborative EP, One More Time.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

