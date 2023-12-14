Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda relaunches website with exclusive content

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda has relaunched his website with exclusive content.

The site is described as Shinoda's "new home for all my work — audio and visual, digital and analogue." That includes a new song called "Just Math," as well as previously unreleased instrumental tracks that Shinoda's recorded during his Twitch streams.

For more info, visit MikeShinoda.com.

Shinoda put out two new solo singles in 2023, "Already Over" and "In My Head." Meanwhile, Linkin Park returned to the charts with the unearthed single "Lost," which features lead vocals by the late Chester Bennington. "Lost" is included on the 20th anniversary reissue of LP's 2003 album, Meteora.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.