Linkin Park's ﻿'Lost Demos'﻿ makes vinyl debut for Record Store Day Black Friday

Warner Records

By Josh Johnson

Linkin Park's Lost Demos will be available on vinyl for the first time on Record Store Day Black Friday.

The compilation, which was included on the CD and digital editions of the band's deluxe 20th anniversary Meteora reissue, features various recordings from the sessions for the 2003 album, such as the unearthed single "Lost."

Following its premiere in February, "Lost," which features lead vocals by the late Chester Bennington, hit #1 on both Billboard's Alternative and Mainstream Rock Airplay charts. Speaking with ABC Audio, LP's Mike Shinoda shares how he feels when he hears "Lost."

"When I listen to it, I get transported back to that time," Shinoda says. "It feels exciting and it feels like a nice, fully formed idea. It does feel like a finished thing."

"I like the song," he adds. "At the end of the day, that's what it boils down to."

As much as he enjoys "Lost," Shinoda says that he and turntablist Joe Hahn share a particular affinity for another recording included on Lost Demos.

"Just from personal preference, we actually both really love 'Fighting Myself' just as much or more [than 'Lost']," Shinoda says. "Aesthetically, it's just a different kind of groove, a different kind of bounce. There's rapping on it, there's this cool sample beat kinda thing going on."

Record Store Day Black Friday takes place in independent record stores on November 24.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

