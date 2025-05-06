Linkin Park's Emily Armstrong earns coveted endorsement from Mike Shinoda's kids

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
By Josh Johnson

Emily Armstrong has been welcomed into the Linkin Park family in more ways than one.

The "In the End" outfit's new singer has scored the approval of co-vocalist/multi-instrumentalist Mike Shinoda's children.

"They say this all the time ... they're like, 'Emily's so cool,'" Shinoda tells Billboard of his daughters. "They think she's the coolest human on Earth."

Shinoda adds that he has not earned that coveted endorsement.

"They're like, 'Dad, you’re not that cool,'" he says. "'[Armstrong's] very cool.'"

Armstrong was announced as LP's new vocalist in 2024, ending the band's seven-year hiatus following the 2017 death of frontman Chester Bennington. Their first album with Armstrong, From Zero, was released in November.

Linkin Park is currently on a U.S. tour in support of From Zero. A deluxe version of the record drops May 16.

