Linkin Park premieres new single, 'Up from the Bottom'

Warner Records
By Josh Johnson

Linkin Park has premiered a new single called "Up from the Bottom."

The track will appear on the upcoming deluxe version of LP's 2024 comeback album, From Zero. The expanded set, which drops May 16, includes two additional previously unreleased songs alongside "Up from the Bottom": "Unshatter" and "Let You Fade." The physical edition will also include five live recordings.

"We are so grateful for the incredible reception to From Zero," says co-vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Mike Shinoda. "This new chapter, our continuing journey, and the connection between the band and fans has been more than we could've hoped for. Thank you for listening."

You can listen to "Up from the Bottom" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming on YouTube.

The original From Zero dropped in November, which marked Linkin Park's first album with new vocalist Emily Armstrong and their first since the 2017 death of frontman Chester Bennington.

Linkin Park will launch a U.S. tour in support of From Zero in April.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!