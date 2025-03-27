Linkin Park premieres new single, 'Up from the Bottom'

Linkin Park has premiered a new single called "Up from the Bottom."

The track will appear on the upcoming deluxe version of LP's 2024 comeback album, From Zero. The expanded set, which drops May 16, includes two additional previously unreleased songs alongside "Up from the Bottom": "Unshatter" and "Let You Fade." The physical edition will also include five live recordings.

"We are so grateful for the incredible reception to From Zero," says co-vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Mike Shinoda. "This new chapter, our continuing journey, and the connection between the band and fans has been more than we could've hoped for. Thank you for listening."

You can listen to "Up from the Bottom" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming on YouTube.

The original From Zero dropped in November, which marked Linkin Park's first album with new vocalist Emily Armstrong and their first since the 2017 death of frontman Chester Bennington.

Linkin Park will launch a U.S. tour in support of From Zero in April.

