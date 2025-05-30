Linkin Park announces 2026 European tour dates

Linkin Park Perform At The O2 Arena Jim Dyson/Getty Images (Jim Dyson/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Linkin Park's ongoing From Zero world tour will continue for at least another year.

The reunited "Numb" rockers have announced a new run of European dates, kicking off in May 2026 in Sweden. The outing also includes stops in Germany, France, Portugal, Austria, Spain and Italy.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit LinkinPark.com.

The From Zero world tour supports the new LP album of the same name, which marks their first with new vocalist Emily Armstrong and their first since the 2017 death of frontman Chester Bennington. The record dropped in November, and a deluxe version was released on May 16.

Linkin Park will return to the U.S. on the From Zero tour in July.

