Linkin Park officially announces new single, 'Up from the Bottom'

Joern Pollex/Redferns
By Josh Johnson

After teasing that they were back in the studio, Linkin Park has officially announced the release of a new single.

The track is called "Up from the Bottom" and is due out March 27.

You can check out an extended preview of the song, which builds on the aforementioned previously shared studio footage, now via LP's Facebook.

"Up from the Bottom" follows Linkin Park's comeback album, From Zero, which dropped in November. It marked the band's first record with new singer Emily Armstrong and their first since the 2017 death of frontman Chester Bennington.

From Zero includes the singles "The Emptiness Machine" and "Heavy Is the Crown." Linkin Park will launch a U.S. tour in support of the album in April.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!