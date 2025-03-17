Linkin Park officially announces new single, 'Up from the Bottom'

After teasing that they were back in the studio, Linkin Park has officially announced the release of a new single.

The track is called "Up from the Bottom" and is due out March 27.

You can check out an extended preview of the song, which builds on the aforementioned previously shared studio footage, now via LP's Facebook.

"Up from the Bottom" follows Linkin Park's comeback album, From Zero, which dropped in November. It marked the band's first record with new singer Emily Armstrong and their first since the 2017 death of frontman Chester Bennington.

From Zero includes the singles "The Emptiness Machine" and "Heavy Is the Crown." Linkin Park will launch a U.S. tour in support of the album in April.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.