Linkin Park launching '﻿From Zero'﻿ pop-up shop in Brazil

Linkin Park is launching a pop-up shop in Brazil to celebrate the release of their upcoming comeback album, From Zero.

The store will be open Nov. 11-16 at the Galeria do Rock in São Paulo, and will feature limited edition merchandise.

Additionally, intimate From Zero listening sessions will take place right next door to the pop-up from Nov. 11-14.

For more info, visit FromZero.LinkinPark.com/Brazil.

From Zero, which features the lead single "The Emptiness Machine," drops Nov. 15. It's the first Linkin Park album to follow the 2017 death of frontman Chester Bennington, and their first with new vocalist Emily Armstrong.

