Linkin Park teases new ﻿'From Zero'﻿ song, "Over Each Other"

Linkin Park is readying another new song off their upcoming comeback album, From Zero.

The track is called "Over Each Other" and is set to premiere on Oct. 24 alongside a video directed by turntablist Joe Hahn, who filmed it in Seoul, South Korea, alongside new vocalist Emily Armstrong.

"It has been a dream of mine to direct a project in Korea one day and this happened!" Hahn writes in an Instagram post. "We embraced the K-ness of it all and made it feel like a K-drama. Like always, Emily crushed the performance. I'm looking forward to sharing this with you all next Thursday."

"Over Each Other" will be the third From Zero track to be released, following lead single "The Emptiness Machine" and the cut "Heavy Is the Crown."

From Zero is due out Nov. 15. It's Linkin Park's first album with Armstrong and their first since frontman Chester Bennington died in 2017.

In other news, Linkin Park has shared an hourlong conversation between Armstrong and co-vocalist/multi-instrumentalist Mike Shinoda, recorded weeks before the band announced her as their new singer in September. You can listen to that on YouTube.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.